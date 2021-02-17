tatruen
Vasil Shaikhraziev is on a working trip to the Orenburg region

February 17-18, Deputy Prime Minister of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council Vasil Shaikhraziev will  take part  in  official meetings with  leaders of the Orenburg region. He will also meet with the activists of the Tatar public organizations of the Volga Federal District. The events are held within the framework of “Tatars: Action Strategy”.   The V Forum of Tatar women of the region will be held in Orenburg today. The chairman of the National Council will take part in it. Vasil Shaikhraziev also visits Tatar villages during his trips to the regions of Russia. On February 18 he is expected in the native village of the great poet M. Jalil – in Mustafino. He will inspect the museum complex named after the poet.

 

 

 

 

 

 

