The results of competitions “Teacher of the Year – 2021” and “Educator of the Year – 2021” were summed up in Nurlat

January 25, 2021

On January 23, on the basis of city school No. 4, a solemn ceremony of awarding teachers who took part in the municipal stage of the All-Russian competition of pedagogical skills “Teacher of the Year – 2020” was held.

14 teachers of the district fought for the title of the best in their profession, four of them were young specialists with less than three years of experience.

Over the course of several days, the contestants showed a master class, a lesson and an extracurricular event.

Based on the results of all stages of the competition, the jury determined the prize-winners and winners. Olga Trofimova, a primary school teacher at school # 2, became the winner in the Pedagogical Debut nomination.

The third place was taken by the primary school teacher of the gymnasium Anastasia Klyavlina and the teacher of the native Tatar language of the gymnasium Gulia Shaikhutdinova, the second place was taken by the physics teacher of school No. 4 Zilya Khismatova, the holder of the title “Teacher of the Year – 2021” was the English teacher of the gymnasium Eleonora Khusainova.

The honoring of the prize-winners and winners of the professional skills competition “Educator of the Year – 2021” was also held here.

The title “Educator of the Year – 2021” was awarded to Razilya Shaikhutdinova, teacher of the kindergarten “Kamyr Batyr”, Elmira Iblaminova, teacher of the kindergarten “Solnyshko”, was recognized as the winner of the competition in the nomination “Educator of the group with the native language of education and training”. The second place was taken by the kindergarten teacher “Buratino” Anastisia Tsyganova, on the third place – Zukhra Savich from “Alsou”.

