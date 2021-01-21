A creative evening “Tatars in the Great Patriotic War.

January 21, 2021

On January 23 at 12.00 in the Library of National Literatures (Sadovaya St., 33), within the framework of the cultural and educational project “Tatar Living Room”, organized by the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Tatarstan in the city of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region, a creative evening “Tatars in the Great Patriotic War … Absalyam readings “, dedicated to Major General Absalyamov Minzakir Absalyamovich, commander of the 18th Rifle Mginsky Red Banner Division.”

The evening is conducted by Honored Worker of Culture of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the public organization “Tatar Society of the Tosno District of the Leningrad Region” Izge Yul “Kutuev Inyaatulla Ganievich.

Absalyamov Minzakir Absalyamovich – Soviet military leader, major general, doctor of military sciences, associate professor. In August 1944, he was appointed commander of the 131st Rifle Corps. In October of the same year – for the post of commander of the 31st Rifle Corps, which, as part of the 14th Army, participated in the Petsamo-Kirkenes operation, during which units under the command of Absalyamov broke through the enemy defenses southwest of the Petsamo village, and on October 23 they liberated the village of Nickel and occupied the nearby nickel mines. Soon the corps reached the Norwegian-Finnish border, where until the end of the war it defended the occupied lines.

“Tatars in the Great Patriotic War” from the collections of the Library of National Literatures.

