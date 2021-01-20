A lecture will be held on the 110th anniversary of the birth of Nazib Zhiganov

January 19, 2021

Dear Friends, we invite you on January 21 at 18:00 to the Gallery of Contemporary Art of the National Museum of the Republic of Tatarstan for a lecture “Nazib Zhiganov and the circle of the national artistic intelligentsia of his time (to the 110th anniversary of his birth)”.

Nazib Zhiganov is a truly legendary figure in Soviet musical art. This outstanding composer, educator, music organizer celebrated its 110th anniversary in 2021. Musicologist Elvira Kamalova will speak about how a young national musical culture was built, Zhiganov’s place in this historical process, as well as about Zhiganov’s creative ties with other prominent figures of national culture.

The lecture will take place in the lecture hall of the State Art Museum of the National Museum of the RT

For those guests who stay at home, we will broadcast live on the official Instagram page @gmiirt_modern.