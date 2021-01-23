All-Russian tournament in Tatar wrestling Koresh has started in Zainsk

January 22, 2021

The All-Russian tournament on the Tatar national wrestling Koresh has started today in Zainsk. The traditional tournament will be held from 22 to 24 January in Stary Zainsk at the Yashlek Ice Sports Palace.

More than 200 wrestlers from the Republic of Tatarstan and 15 regions of the Russian Federation will take part in the tournament. The tournament is dedicated to the memory of Rinat Fardiev.

