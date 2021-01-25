An expanded meeting of the Association of Tatar Artists took place in St. Petersburg

For three years now, the Association of Tatar Artists has been operating in St. Petersburg at the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Tatarstan in the city of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region, which includes Tatar artists, sculptors, creative workers, local historians, poets and writers. During the work of the Association, a number of personal, joint exhibitions, plein airs, competitions were organized in St. Petersburg, the Leningrad region, Tatarstan, Chuvashia and the Crimea.

On January 22, 2021, an expanded meeting of the Association was held at the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Tatarstan, in which famous St. Petersburg Tatar artists and sculptors Viner Abdullina, Ildus Vakhitov, Azat Galimov, Akhnaf Ziyakaev, Robert Myth, Ramziya Zinnatova, Elmira Mustafina, Rais Timergaliev, Roman Abdullin and Natalia Kukushkina young bright talents took part

Permanent Representative of the Republic of Tatarstan Renat Valiullin greeted the guests, spoke about the activities of the Representative Office, the organization and holding of exhibitions of St. Petersburg artists in the Republic of Tatarstan, and of Tatarstan artists in St. Petersburg, which have become traditional. Also, he thanked the members of the Association for their active participation in the activities of the Representative Office.

The meeting discussed issues of a cultural and educational nature, improving the possibilities of holding exhibitions, competitions, master classes in St. Petersburg and the Republic of Tatarstan as part of the Year of Native Languages ​​and National Unity, holding a children’s drawing competition “We are Together!”, Participation in joint plein airs. The proposals for nominating candidates for awarding government awards of the Republic of Tatarstan and incentives were considered.

As a result of the meeting, it was agreed to participate in exhibition and open-air activities, which are held by the Union of Artists of the Republic of Tatarstan, in the future to consider the possibility of joining the Republican Union and joint work in the workshops of artists in St. Petersburg and Tatarstan. Also, we considered the long-term work plan of the Association for 2021.