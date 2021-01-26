Bugulmineers   received bronze in the All-Russian kickboxing competition “Moscow Open”

Past Sunday, January 24, the All-Russian kickboxing competition “Moscow Open” was held in Moscow. Youth and girls aged 11 to 18+ competed for the title of the strongest athlete in the following disciplines: “pointfighting”, “light contact”, “hard style with an object”, “hard style”, “K1”, “full contact” .Individual competitions are held according to the Olympic system with elimination after the first defeat; The 2 athletes who lose in the semi-finals are ranked third according to the Kickboxing Competition Rules. Tmur Arslanov, an athlete of the kickboxing department of the Yunost sports school named after E.A.Timerzyanov, Bugulma municipal district, won the honorable 3rd place. Rafik Gusmanovich Davletshin trains the athlete.

