Chairman of the National Council met with Supreme Mufti of Russia Talgat Hazrat Tadzhuddin

January 22, 2021

As part of a working trip to the Republic of Bashkortostan, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars Vasil Shaykhraziev met with Supreme Mufti of Russia, Chairman of the Central Muslim Council of Russia Talgat Khazrat Tadzhuddin. The meeting took place at the Residence of the Supreme Mufti.

The parties discussed preparations for the All-Russian Forum of Tatar Religious Figures, as well as “Izge Bolgar Zhyeny”, which will be held on June 3-4 and June 5, respectively.

The meeting was also attended by Permanent Representative of the Republic of Tatarstan in the Republic of Bashkortostan Yusuf Yakupov, Deputy Head of the Executive Committee of the World Congress of Tatars Mars Tukaev, representative of the World Congress of Tatars in the Republic of Bashkortostan Alfred Davletshin.