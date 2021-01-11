Dance collective “Impulse” wins online competition “Ded Moroz rules”

11.01.2021

The dance group “Impulse” has won the online competition of the I International multi-genre festival-competition of creativity “Santa Claus rules”.

The choreographer of the production is Nigina Nizamieva.

This is the second victory of the team for last 2 months. The previous victory was won in Tallinn at the Max Fashion competition.

The project “Tatar Dances” has existed for 6 years under the initiative of the Ida-Virumaa Tatar Cultural Society with the support of local governments of Kohtla-Järve and Jõhvi. (Estonia).