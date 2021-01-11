Dance collective “Impulse” wins    online competition “Ded Moroz  rules”

tatruen
The dance group “Impulse”   has  won the online competition of the I International multi-genre festival-competition of creativity “Santa Claus rules”.

The choreographer of the  production  is Nigina Nizamieva.

This is the second victory of the team for  last 2 months. The previous victory was won in Tallinn at the Max Fashion competition.

The project “Tatar Dances” has existed for 6 years under the initiative of the Ida-Virumaa Tatar Cultural Society with the support of local governments of Kohtla-Järve and Jõhvi. (Estonia).

 

