Danis Shakirov got acquainted with the school “Yaktylyk” in the city of Samara

The school “Yaktylyk” in Samara was founded in the 90s of the last century. Today more than 400 children study their native language here. During a trip to the Samara region, head of the Executive Committee of the World Congress of Tatars Danis Shakirov got acquainted with the activities of this educational institution. Pupils in national costumes welcomed the guests with songs, dances, and also treated them to chak-chak. The guys from the wrestling section prepared for the arrival of the guests: they demonstrated their skills. fter visiting the school, head of the executive committee Danis Shakirov met with parents, teachers and leaders of organizations. He said that the Tatar language was started to be taught at the Samara school No. 7, and noted that the pedagogical experience of the teachers of the Yaktylyk school would also be useful in setting up work at the MT Kalashnikov school.Danis Shakirov told the meeting participants about the activities carried out within the framework of the document “Tatars: Action strategy”, as well as about the preparation for the All-Russian population census. “We must be united,” he stressed.Also, head of the Executive Committee invited the children to visit excursions in Kazan and spoke about providing assistance with admission to higher educational institutions. In addition, at the meeting, the parents voiced their concerns. One of them is the transition to training in two shifts, due to the increase in the number of students at the Yaktylyk school. The parents turned to Tatarstan for help in repairing another building of the educational institution. Danis Shakirov noted that negotiations are underway on this issue. At the end of the meeting, letters of gratitude were handed over to the teachers of the Yaktylyk school. The head of the Executive Committee of the World Congress of Tatars expressed his gratitude and presented a certificate for the purchase of fiction to the school “Yaktylyk” and head of the Tatar organization “Duslyk” Fakhrutdin Kanyukaev, who always helps the Samara Tatars. Also, the participants of the meeting were given editions of the document “Tatars: Action strategy”.