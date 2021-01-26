Danis Shakirov: “The events implemented by the WCT within the framework of the Year of Native Languages ​​and National Unity intersect with the main directions of the Strategy of the Tatar People”

Today, the Tatar-Inform news agency hosted a press conference dedicated to the month of the International Day of Native Languages, as part of the Year of Native Languages ​​and National Unity in 2021 in the Republic of Tatarstan. Before the journalists spoke Head of the Executive Committee of the World Congress of Tatars Danis Shakirov, Deputy Minister of Culture of the Republic of Tatarstan Damir Natfullin, Head of the Executive Committee of the Council of the Assembly of the Peoples of the Republic of Tatarstan Konstantin Yakovlev, Director of the House of Friendship of the Peoples of Tatarstan Irek Sharipov, Head of the Department of National Education of the Ministry of Education and Science of Tatarstan Lilia Akhmezyanova, as well as director of the Institute of Language, Literature and Art after G. Ibragimov of the Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Tatarstan Kim Minnulin.As it became known, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Tatarstan, together with the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Tatarstan, approved a plan for holding the International Day of the Mother Language in Tatarstan in 2021. In total, the draft plan includes about 170 events. This was announced by Deputy Minister of Culture of the Republic of Tatarstan: “Today the month of the International Day of Mother Languages ​​has started, within which 31 events are planned. So, already today the XVII Republican competition of the young artist “I paint like Shishkin” has begun its work, which this year is held on the theme of the home and is dedicated to the Year of native languages ​​and national unity. Also, within a month, the All-Russian contest of readers “We speak different languages” will take place. Information about all events can be found on the website of the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Tatarstan and the official Instagram account. ” Head of the Department of National Education of the Ministry of Education and Science of Tatarstan Lilia Akhmezyanova noted that ethno-cultural education and upbringing, the study of history, culture, national traditions and customs of the peoples of the republic, the introduction of effective technologies of language education are the priority tasks of the department. “In total, within the framework of the program, 294 big events will be held in municipalities, which will be held on the basis of educational organizations,” said Lilia Akhmetzyanova. Director of the Institute of Language, Literature and Art named after G. Ibragimov of the Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Tatarstan Kim Minnulin also noted that in all institutes of the Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Tatarstan the action plan for the Year of native languages ​​and national unity was approved. “In view of the fact that the Institute of Language, Literature and Art named after G. Ibragimov is a multidisciplinary Year of Native Languages ​​that covers all his activities, ”said Kim Minnulin. Director of the State Budgetary Institution “House of Friendship of the Peoples of Tatarstan” Irek Sharipov stressed that this year allows coordinating the interaction of various authorities, ministries and departments, public organizations. The head of the Executive Committee of the World Congress of Tatars Danis Shakirov drew the attention of the conference participants to the fact that the events implemented by the WCT within the framework of the Year of Native Languages ​​and National Unity intersect with the main directions of the Strategy of the Tatar people. “Along with the declared Year of Native Languages ​​and National Unity, the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars announced 2021 as the Year of Unity of the Tatar People. All 352 events timed by the Tatar Congress this year are aimed at this topic, ”said Danis Shakirov.

Ilyuza Abulkhanova