Danis Shakirov took part in a meeting on preparations for the XXI Federal Sabantuy in 2021

Today, February 10, 2021, Chief of the Executive Committee of the World Congress of Tatars D.F. Shakirov, as part of a working visit to Nizhnevartovsk, took part in a working meeting on preparations for the XXI Federal Sabantuy in 2021 in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug – Yugra.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Mayor, Director of the Department for Social Policy of the City Administration Irina Volikovskaya, Consultant of the Department for Ensuring Interethnic and Interfaith Harmony, Prevention of Extremism on National and Religious Grounds and Interaction with the Russian Cossacks of the Department of National Policy of the Department of Internal Okrug – Ugra Elena Karpova, Deputy Minister of Culture of the Republic of Tatarstan Damir Natfullin, Head of the Office of the Council of the Nizhnekamsk Municipal District of the Republic of Tatarstan Artur Safin and others.

At the working meeting, the main issues related to the preparation for the XXI Federal Sabantuy in the Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Okrug – Yugra were discussed.