Exhibition of paintings “Tales of the East” opens

The striking works of the famous artist Anvar Sayfutdinov, where decorativeness is surprisingly combined with a strong national spirit, can be seen at the exhibition of works by the master “Tales of the East” in the Literary Museum of Gabdulla Tukai from February 4th.

The exhibition demonstrates various genres in which the artist works: ethnic still lifes, landscape sketches, portraits and fairy-tale female images embodied in colors. Anvar Kamilevich himself defines the essence of his paintings as “memories of happiness and a love story”. The close interweaving of these memories and stories can be seen in his canvases.

Anvar Sayfutdinov is a graduate of the Kazan Art School and the Moscow State Institute. V. I. Surikova, member of the Union of Artists of the Republic of Tatarstan, founder of the art group “Dastan”, creator of “Alifba Anvar” – an illustrated alphabet in three languages, participant in the ceiling painting at the BKZ RT named after Saydashev.

The choice of the site is not accidental. The Literary Museum of Gabdulla Tukai regularly holds various cultural events: poetry evenings, creative meetings, lectures and exhibitions. Recently, the Museum exhibited works by Baynazar Almenov, one of the best illustrators of Tukay’s works, an artist and graphic artist.

The new exhibition is scheduled to open at 15:00 on February 4th and will run until March 3rd. Opening hours of the Gabdulla Tukay Literary Museum.