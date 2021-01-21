Famous Tatar historian Bulat Sultanbekov passed away

The famous Kazan historian Bulat Sultanbekov died on January 20, 2021. He was 92 years old. This was announced by candidate of historical sciences Bulat Khamidullin on his Facebook page.

Bulat Sultanbekov was born on November 18, 1928 in Kazan. In 1950 he graduated from history department of the Kazan State Pedagogical Institute.

Sultanbekov worked as a teacher, taught social sciences at several universities in the republic. Later he headed Department of History and Theory of Culture at the Institute for Advanced Training of Public Education Personnel.

In 1987 he was awarded the title “Honored Worker of Culture of the Republic of Tatarstan”, in 1995 – “Honored Worker of Science of the Republic of Tatarstan”. Bulat Fayzrakhmanovich is a laureate of the State Prize of Tatarstan in the field of science and technology. He had many medals, including “For Valiant Labor during the Great Patriotic War.”

Sultanbekov is the author of a number of historical works: “Dramatic pages of the history of Tatarstan” (1993), “Stalin and the” Tatar trace “(1994), two-volume” Tatarstan XX century: personalities, events, documents “(2003) and many other books and articles …

Tatiana Leukhina

realnoevremya.ru