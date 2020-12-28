In Kazan, park visitors can listen to audio stories in English, Russian and Tatar

12/28/2020

In several parks of Kazan, you can now listen to audio stories about the New Year, winter and kindness in three languages: English, Russian and Tatar, according to the Directorate of Parks and Squares of Kazan.

For convenience in the parks. Gorky, “Black Lake”, them. Uritskiy, Komsomolets, Gorkinsko-Ometyevsky forest, at the entrance area of ​​the Dubrava forest, on the Lebyazhye and Komsomolskoye lakes, information stands with QR codes were installed, which lead to the project website.

Among the readers – the artistic director and chief conductor of the State Symphony Orchestra of the Republic of Tatarstan Alexander Sladkovsky; center forward of HC Ak Bars Viktor Tikhonov; Guzel Khasanova, director of the Yulbasma publishing house; poet, writer, editor-in-chief of the Bezneң Miras magazine Lyabib Leron; Marat Zakirov, director of the Kazan Parks and Squares Directorate; professional BMX rider, four-time Russian champion, World Cup winner Irek Rizaev; opera singer, Honored Artist of the Republic of Tatarstan Ilyusa Khuzina; pediatrician, pulmonologist Dilyara Shayapova; film expert, film critic, teacher of the discipline “History of cinema” at the Kazan theater school Adil Khaibullina; writer, deputy head of the republican agency of the Republic of Tatarstan for press and mass communications “Tatmedia” Eduard Khairullin.

inde.io