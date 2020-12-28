In Kazan, park visitors can listen to audio stories in English, Russian and Tatar
In several parks of Kazan, you can now listen to audio stories about the New Year, winter and kindness in three languages: English, Russian and Tatar, according to the Directorate of Parks and Squares of Kazan.
For convenience in the parks. Gorky, “Black Lake”, them. Uritskiy, Komsomolets, Gorkinsko-Ometyevsky forest, at the entrance area of the Dubrava forest, on the Lebyazhye and Komsomolskoye lakes, information stands with QR codes were installed, which lead to the project website.
Among the readers – the artistic director and chief conductor of the State Symphony Orchestra of the Republic of Tatarstan Alexander Sladkovsky; center forward of HC Ak Bars Viktor Tikhonov; Guzel Khasanova, director of the Yulbasma publishing house; poet, writer, editor-in-chief of the Bezneң Miras magazine Lyabib Leron; Marat Zakirov, director of the Kazan Parks and Squares Directorate; professional BMX rider, four-time Russian champion, World Cup winner Irek Rizaev; opera singer, Honored Artist of the Republic of Tatarstan Ilyusa Khuzina; pediatrician, pulmonologist Dilyara Shayapova; film expert, film critic, teacher of the discipline “History of cinema” at the Kazan theater school Adil Khaibullina; writer, deputy head of the republican agency of the Republic of Tatarstan for press and mass communications “Tatmedia” Eduard Khairullin.
