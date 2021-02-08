Indestructible friendship    between    peoples in the canvases of artists of Tatarstan and Chuvashia

On February 5, 2021, the House of Friendship of the Peoples of Chuvashia hosted the grand opening of the exhibition of paintings by Russian artists “Together Forever”, dedicated to the friendship and brotherhood of peoples. Residents of Chuvashia got acquainted with bright, professional, skillfully performed works in different genres and techniques. The centuries-old culture of both peoples, regional flavor, shimmering colors are intertwined in the canvases. Each picture is unique, inimitable, unlike one another, permeated with the theme of friendship. It is organized by the Assembly of the Peoples of Chuvashia, the House of Friendship of Peoples and the Union of Artists of the Republic of Tatarstan.

There are about 100 works by masters of the brush from twelve Russian regions and cities: Chuvashia, Tatarstan, Moscow, St. Petersburg and others. Among the authors: Honored Artist of the Russian Federation Misha Grigoryan; folk artists of the Chuvash Republic Anatoly Danilov, Konstantin Dolgashev, Nikolay Egorov; honored artists of Chuvashia Vagiz Kamaletdinov, Yuri Yuvenaliev. Among the authors from Tatarstan are Honored Artist of Russia Zufar Gimaev, People’s Artists of Tatarstan Vladimir Akimov, Mudaris Mingazov, Honored Art Workers of the Republic of Tatarstan Zakir Batraev, Yuri Berdnikov, Elena Baymyashkina, Ilnur Bakirov, Anna Kurteva, Elfira Nigmatullina, Viktor Timofeev.

The event was attended by Deputy of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, Candidate of Philosophical Sciences, Associate Professor Igor Molyakov, Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Social Policy and National Issues of the State Council of the Chuvash Republic Vyacheslav Rafinov, Deputy Chairman of the Commission on Urban Economy of the ChGSD Sergey Muravyov, Acting Chairman of the Council of the Assembly of Peoples Chuvashia, doctor of cultural studies, professor Vladimir Vasiliev, amateur creative teams of the republic. The project is highly appreciated at the federal level, in Tatarstan, it further strengthened cooperation in the field of culture. Nationalities and geography are different, but they were united by friendship and love for art. Developing the good traditions of the Russian art school, the exhibition will help strengthen interethnic and interfaith harmony.

Until March 10, the exposition is available for residents and guests of Chuvashia, and then it will be seen in St. Petersburg.