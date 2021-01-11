Kazan will host the annual sports and music award “Manzara”

On January 16, in the capital of Tatarstan, on the renewed arena of the Kazan State Circus (Millennium Square, 2), the annual sports and music award “Manzara” will be held. The event includes a concert show with live performances by Tatar pop artists, as well as Koresh wrestling competitions.

More than 20 best athletes will take part in the Koresh competition. Batyrs of Sabantuy from districts, cities of the Republic of Tatarstan and the best wrestlers of Russia and the world – professional athletes, winners of prestigious all-Russian and international tournaments: Rail Nurgaliev (Vysokogorsky district), Musa Gallyamov (Tyulyachinsky district), Aydar Altynbaev (Almetyevsk), Ilnar Galimov (Naberezhnye Chelny), Ilshat Idiatov (Arsk district), Radis Samigullin (Baltasinsky district), Radik Salakhov (Almetyevsk), Ruslan Gazizullin (Laishevsky district), Ranis Gilyazetdinov (Naberezhnye Chelny) (Mamyshtin Morozadinov) ), Eldar Khamitov (Naberezhnye Chelny), Ainur Syrtaev (Bashkortostan), Delus Zakirov (Sabinsky district), Rishat Gainetdinov (Menzelinsky district), Ruslan Abdullin (Arsky district), Ildar Muratov (Bashkortostan), Aigiz Zainetdinov (Bashkortostan), Aigiz Zainetdinov (Bashkortostan) (Udmurtia) and others will take part.

The winner of the project will be awarded a champion belt. The fight will be held in the absolute weight category. Until the last moment, the batyrs will not know the names of their rivals – the draw will take place directly at the circus arena.

Famous artists of the Republic of Tatarstan, participants in international competitions and a constellation of talented singers with great creative potential will perform on stage for the audience.

The award opening ceremony will take place at 13:00.

minsport.tatarstan.ru