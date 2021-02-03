Today the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Tatarstan Khaidar Gilfanov met with the head of the Sverdlovsk regional Tatar youth public organization “Yashen” Rinat Kashtanov.

The World Forum of Tatar Youth from 11 to 14 February organizes an interregional league of the Tatar KVN. KVN teams from the subjects of the Ural Federal District (Kurgan, Sverdlovsk, Tyumen, Chelyabinsk, Orenburg, Perm, Khanty-Mansi and Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Districts) will take part in the event.

Teams will undergo training in the center of Tatar culture of the National-Cultural Autonomy of Tatars of the Sverdlovsk Region, visit memorable places in Yekaterinburg, including the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Tatarstan in the Sverdlovsk Region, the Agafurov Merchants Museum and Tatar Square.

The competition of KVN teams will be held on February 14 in the small hall of the Sverdlovsk State Regional Palace of Folk Art, st. Festivalnaya, 12. On the same day, a seminar for the leaders of Tatar youth organizations of the Kurgan, Sverdlovsk, Tyumen, Chelyabinsk, Orenburg regions, Perm Territory, Khanty-Mansiysk and Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrugs will be held in the lecture hall.

The interregional league Tatar KVN will be held with the assistance of the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Tatarstan in the Sverdlovsk region, the Sverdlovsk regional Tatar youth public organization “Yashen”, the Ministry of Education and Youth Policy of the Sverdlovsk Region, the Ministry of Culture of the Sverdlovsk Region. The main organizer of this event is the World Forum of Tatar Youth.