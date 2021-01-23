Meeting of the “Alliance of the Tatars of Europe” was held on the ZOOM platform

Meeting of the “Alliance of the Tatars of Europe” was held on the ZOOM platform

January 22, 2021

Today, January 22, a meeting of the Alliance of the Tatars of Europe took place on the ZOOM platform. The meeting was chaired by head of the “Alliance of Tatars of Europe” Sharipov Flyur Nuriakhmetovich.

On behalf of the World Congress of Tatars, the meeting was attended by Head of the Department for Work with Public Organizations of the Tatars of the near and far abroad countries of the Executive Committee of the World Congress of Tatars Lenara Raifovna Kuteeva.

She spoke about one of the main events of 2020 – the adoption of the document “Tatars: an action strategy” at the meeting of the “National Assembly”, which took place in August, and stressed that work on implementation of this document is the duty of every Tatar. Lenara Kuteeva also spoke about the upcoming 2021 census and called on the Tatars living in Europe to support their compatriots.

In addition, head of the committee for work with Tatar public associations abroad spoke about the opening of the “Museum of Tatar emigrants” in Kazan and asked our compatriots living in Europe to assist in this matter. In particular, Tatars living abroad can donate preserved manuscripts, personal records, household items, etc. to the museum.

One of the main issues was holding of an expanded meeting of the Alliance of Tatars of Europe in 2021. It was decided that the meeting will take place in September-November 2021 in the city of Riga. It is planned that in 2022 an expanded meeting of the Alliance of Tatars of Europe will be held in Germany.

Another event to be held in 2021 is the European Sabantuy. At the meeting it was decided that Sabantuy will take place in the Lithuanian city of Klaipeda on August 14. To hold this event, an organizing committee was created in the city, head of which is the vice-mayor of the city.

Also, during the conversation, issues of holding online events dedicated to the 115th anniversary of the birth of Musa Jalil and the 135th anniversary of the birth of Gabdulla Tukay were discussed. It was proposed to hold the event in an online format, reading poems of poets translated into different languages.