Monthly plan for International Mother Languages ​​Day presented

On January 25, a press conference was held at the Tatar-inform news agency dedicated to the month of the International Day of Native Languages, as part of the Year of Native Languages ​​and National Unity in 2021 in the Republic of Tatarstan.Within the framework of the press conference, the plan of the month of the International Day of Mother Languages ​​was presented. 2021 in the Republic of Tatarstan has been declared the Year of Native Languages ​​and National Unity. February 21 is traditionally celebrated as the International Day of Mother Languages. Within the framework of this holiday, a series of events is planned in municipal districts, state cultural institutions and educational organizations of the Republic of Tatarstan.The event was attended by Deputy Minister of Culture of the Republic of Tatarstan Damir Natfullin, Head of the Executive Committee of the World Congress of Tatars Danis Shakirov, Head of the Executive Committee of the Council of the Assembly of Peoples of the Republic of Tatarstan Konstantin Yakovlev, Director of the House of Friendship of the Peoples of Tatarstan Irek Sharipov, Head of the Department of National Education Lilia Akhmetzyanova and Director of the Language Institute, literature and art. G. Ibragimov of the Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Tatarstan Kim Minnulin.