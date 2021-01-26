On January 29, a series of online lectures on the history and architecture of the Kazan Kremlin starts

On January 29, a series of online lectures on the history and architecture of the Kazan Kremlin starts

January 25, 2021

On January 29, a series of distance lectures on the history and architecture of the Kazan Kremlin starts in the framework of cooperation with the Russian House in Barcelona foundation.

At the first online meeting, the staff of the Kazan Kremlin Museum-Reserve will speak about the significance of the fortress and its uniqueness. Visitors will be able to virtually walk through 7 exposition and exhibition grounds dedicated to the history of the Tatar people. The architectural complex will be shown from a bird’s eye view – the Kazan Kremlin will appear in all its beauty in the winter season.

The online meeting will take place in Russian at 20.00 Moscow time. Participation is free, but registration is required.

kzn.ru