On the day of the 115th anniversary of Musa Jalil, flowers will be laid at his monument in Moscow

February 15 (Monday) – Musa Jalil’s birthday – the traditional ceremony of laying flowers at the monument to the hero-poet will be held in Moscow with the participation of the Guard of Honor of the Preobrazhensky Regiment.

This year marks the 115th anniversary of the birth of the great cultural figure.

The event is organized by the Plenipotentiary Representation of the Republic of Tatarstan in the Russian Federation. The ceremony will be attended by members of the Officers’ Club, created at the Plenipotentiary of Tatarstan, representatives of the Zyablikovo District Council, the Council of Veterans, the Council of Muftis of Russia, the Autonomy of the Tatars of Moscow, the public.

The beginning is at 13.00.