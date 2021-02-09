Press conference of the project “Achyk University” (“Open University”)  at the World Congress of Tatars    held

Today, on February 9, a press conference of the “Achyk University” (“Open University”) project was held at the Executive Committee of the World Congress of Tatars. The goal of the project is to create a Tatar-speaking university. “Achyk University” (“Open University”) is an opportunity to obtain professional knowledge on a particular topic in a short time, a platform for obtaining education in the Tatar language. The students of the course will be able to communicate with famous and authoritative Tatar scientists and specialists using modern teaching methods. The speakers working on the implementation of the project spoke at the Press Conference. Project manager Zukhra Vildanova told the story of the creation of the Open University. The project started in 2016 in the format of the “School of Projects”, and in 2019 it became the educational portal “Open University”. Today, within the framework of this project, one can study in online and offline formats

The IT coordinator of the Achyk University project, Rainur Khasanov, said that 1,500 people had been registered on the site and named the most popular courses. Among them is “Teacher. Modern methods of teaching the Tatar language ”,“ History. I module. From the Turkic Kagan to the Kazan Khan “and” SuilumSkills. Oratory”. The speaker also emphasized that a chat was developed for feedback with course participants.

Lenar Rakhmanov, the founder of Lenar Wealth Management, lecturer of the course on personal finance management, noted the importance of this course for the introduction of a new topic in Tatar-speaking projects. To date, the following courses operate within the framework of the Open University project:

History. I module. From the Turkic Kagan to the Kazan Khan.

Contemporary Tatar culture.

History. II module. PostKhanate.

Teacher. Modern methods of teaching the Tatar language.

СoilyamмSkills. Oratory.

Creation of a Tatar environment in the family.

Tatar design.

Personal finance management.

Graphic design.

Literary laboratory.

Project organizers: World Congress of Tatars, World Forum of Tatar Youth, Ministry of Youth of the Republic of Tatarstan.