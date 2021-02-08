President of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov presented medals in honor of the 100th anniversary of the TASSR. The ceremony took place in Moscow, at the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Republic of Tatarstan in the Russian Federation. The ceremony was attended by Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan – Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Tatarstan in the Russian Federation Ravil Akhmetshin.

For a significant contribution to strengthening the socio-economic potential of the Republic of Tatarstan, interethnic and interfaith peace and harmony, the preservation and enhancement of the cultural and spiritual heritage, high achievements in professional and social activities, the medal “100 years of the formation of the Tatar Autonomous Soviet Socialist Republic” was awarded to compatriots who contributed significant contribution to the development of the Republic of Tatarstan, as well as representatives of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

These are Voronin Yui Mikhailovich and Tsaregorodtsev Alexander Dmitrievich.

Yu.M. Voronin – Doctor of Economics, full member of the Academy of Technological Sciences of the RSFSR, Deputy Chairman of the Council of Ministers of the Tatar ASSR, Chairman of the State Planning Committee of the Tatar ASSR, Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council of the RSFSR, Assistant to Chairman of the Accounts Chamber of the Russian Federation.

Born in Kazan on February 26, 1939.

A.D. Tsaregorodtsev – Doctor of Medical Sciences, Professor, Honored Doctor of the Russian Federation. Minister of Health of the Tatar ASSR (1986-1989). Deputy Minister of Health of the USSR and the Russian Federation. Director of the Moscow Scientific Research Institute of Pediatrics and Pediatric Surgery, Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation (1997-2014).

Born in the Kirov region.

Rustam Nurgalievich thanked the participants of the ceremony for the kind attitude towards the Republic of Tatarstan. “You always respond to our invitations, you always support when needed. We appreciate it very much. ”

The President of Tatarstan wished the participants of the meeting good health, stressing that this is especially important in this difficult time.