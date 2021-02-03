Rustam Minnikhanov presented Yevgeny Primakov with a medal in honor of the 100th anniversary of the TASSR

During the conversation, the parties outlined further steps to develop interaction between Tatarstan and Rossotrudnichestvo, and also discussed new forms of humanitarian cooperation and strengthening ties with compatriots in a difficult epidemiological situation.

Rustam Minnikhanov noted that many major events were held in Tatarstan with the support of Rossotrudnichestvo. Among them are the Forum of Twin Cities and Municipalities of the BRICS Countries, the Kazan Forum for Intercultural Dialogue and a number of others. In addition, the organization assists in the implementation of international activities by Tatarstan.

President stressed that the republic is interested in continuing to actively participate in Rossotrudnichestvo projects and presented Yevgeny Primakov with a medal in honor of the 100th anniversary of the TASSR.

Irek Zinnurov, who previously headed the representative office of Rossotrudnichestvo in the Republic of Azerbaijan – the Russian Information and Cultural Center in Baku, took part in the meeting. Recall that in 2018, Marat Gatin became the deputy head of the Rossotrudnichestvo office in Egypt – the director of the Russian Center for Science and Culture in the city of Alexandria, who previously held the post of Deputy Director of the Department of External Relations of the President of the Republic of Tatarstan.

During a two-day visit to Tatarstan, the Rossotrudnichestvo delegation visited the Investment Development Agency of the Republic of Tatarstan and got acquainted with the investment potential of Tatarstan, the Executive Committee of the World Congress of Tatars, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of Tatarstan, as well as the House of Friendship of the Peoples of Tatarstan.

For reference:

The Federal Agency for the Commonwealth of Independent States, Compatriots Living Abroad and International Humanitarian Cooperation was established in September 2008.

The activities of Rossotrudnichestvo and its foreign missions are aimed at implementing the state policy of international humanitarian cooperation, promoting the dissemination of an objective understanding of modern Russia abroad.

At present Rossotrudnichestvo is represented in 80 countries of the world by 97 representative offices: 73 Russian centers of science and culture in 62 countries, 24 representatives of the Agency as part of embassies in 21 countries.

Bulat Nizameev

president.tatarstan.ru