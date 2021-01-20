The All-Russian competition for the best local history museum starts

January 19, 2021

On January 25, 2021, the First All-Russian Competition for “The Best (Non-State) Rural Museum of Local Lore” for Tatar local history experts and local history structures of the regions of the Russian Federation starts.

The founders of the competition became the World Congress of Tatars, the All-Russian Public Organization “Tatar Villages of Russia”, the Regional Public Organization “Society of Tatar Regional Studies” of the Republic of Tatarstan and the Committee for Work with Regional Studies of the Executive Committee of the World Congress of Tatars.

The All-Russian competition for the “Best (non-state) rural museum of local lore” is intended to stimulate and intensify the activities of regional ethnographers, scientists, specialists, representatives of tourist structures and lovers of the history of their native land in the study, preservation, improvement, museification and practical use of unique objects for tourist and educational purposes nature and monuments of historical and cultural heritage, writing the history of regions and settlements (including those that have disappeared), researching and disseminating experience of the current state and determining a strategy for the further development of Tatar villages and villages, studying archival and museum materials, restoring and creating museums, memorials and local history corners and holding mass events (conferences, round tables, festivals, competitions) of local history character.

The Competition Regulations indicate the purpose and objectives, management of the competition, the subject and areas of work, the procedure and conditions for participation (see: Competition Regulations, page 7). The document also contains the application form for the competition, requirements for theses and the content of the submitted draft of the competition work.

The main nominations of the competition are the following :

Regional Museum of Nature;

Village History Museum;

Thematic museum (archaeological, ethnographic, military history, etc.);

Memorial Museum (dedicated to the life and work of prominent fellow countrymen).

Participant projects are accepted from January 25 to June 25, 2021.

The results of the competition and the presentation of awards to the winners will take place at the All-Russian Forum of Tatar Regional Studies or during the All-Russian Local History Conference (to be announced later).

Provision of the Competition Best Museum