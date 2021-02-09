The Chairman of the National Council met with the Governor of the Omsk Region

tatruen
Today, within the framework of a working visit to the Omsk region, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars V.G. Shaikhraziev met with the governor of the region Alexander Burkov. During the meeting, the parties discussed issues and support measures for the preservation and development of the Tatar language, culture and art in the region.

The Omsk region is the leader in  number of Tatars in the Siberian Federal District. Today about 42 thousand Tatars live on the territory of the Omsk region.

