The Ekiyat theater intends to release about 20 new performances by the end of 2022

January 24 , 2021

By the end of 2022, the Ekiyat Puppet Theater plans to release about 20 new performances. Artistic director of the Ekiyat theater Ilgiz Zainiev told IA “Tatar-inform” about this.

“Now the theater is working at maximum speed, and this is also impossible. We will work like this for another year and then we will slow down. In total, we need to reach about 20-30 performances, of which we have already released 10 in 2020, despite the pandemic, ”Zainiev said.

The repertoire is being renewed in the theater, so many performances are produced there. When the required volume of performances is collected in the repertoire, the theater troupe plans to slow down and release fewer performances, the artistic director noted.

tatar-inform.ru