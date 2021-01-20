The final round of the competition “Educator of the Year of the Republic of Tatarstan – 2021” in the Kukmorsky district held .

The final round of the competition “Educator of the Year of the Republic of Tatarstan – 2021” in the Kukmorsky district held .

January 20, 2021

The final round of the municipal stage of the republican professional competition “Educator of the Year of the Republic of Tatarstan – 2021” was held in the Kukmorsky district.

Department of Education of the Kukmorsky District clarified that in the municipal stage of the competition, 19 teachers of preschool educational institutions demonstrated their professional skills.

According to the results of the competition, the first place was taken by the speech therapist teacher of the Kukmor kindergarten “Ryabinushka” Aisylu Timergalieva.

The second place was taken by the teacher of the kindergarten “Solnyshko” Gulnaz Afandieva, and the third place was taken by Alfiya Safina from the preschool institution “Rucheek”.

In the nomination “Educator of a group with native language of education and learning” the best was the teacher of the Bolshesardek kindergarten Landysh Muratova. The second and third places were taken by the teachers of Sardekbash secondary school Leysan Nazipova and Oshtorma-Yuminsk secondary school Tatyana Sabancheeva, respectively.

In the nomination “Original creative presentation of work experience” the best was recognized the teacher of the Lubyanka secondary school Almira Garipova, and in the nomination “Pedagogical findings and creativity” – the teacher-speech therapist of the Kukmor kindergarten “Rainbow” Marina Akhmadeeva, in the nomination “Creative teacher” – the teacher of the kindergarten ” Chamomile “Ilzir Akhmetgaliev.

mon.tatarstan.ru