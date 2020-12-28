The opening of the exhibition “Visiting the Tatars”

The opening of the exhibition “Visiting the Tatars” from the funds of the Yelabuga State Museum-Reserve took place in the Astrakhan State United Historical and Architectural Museum-Reserve. This is part of a large exhibition project dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the formation of the Tatar Autonomous Soviet Socialist Republic and launched on January 28, 2020 in Yekaterinburg.

The event took place thanks to the close cooperation of the Ministries of Culture of the Russian Federation, the Republic of Tatarstan and the Astrakhan Region, the Union of Museums of Russia, the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars, and the Union of Artists of Russia.

Due to the epidemiological situation, the opening took place in a chamber setting with the participation of a small number of guests. The audience was greeted by the adviser to the governor of the Astrakhan region Yevgenia Murinets, the chairman of the Astrakhan society of Tatar national culture “Duslyk” Anver Almaev, the director of the Astrakhan state museum-reserve Alexey Bulychev. Yelabuga was represented at the opening by Marina Zharkovskaya, Deputy General Director of EGMZ, and Ramzia Idaeva, specialist of the exposition and exhibition department. According to a long-established tradition, M. Zharkovskaya presented to the honored guests branded Yelabuga souvenirs, publications of the museum-reserve and Tatar skullcaps.

The exhibition features more than 300 exhibits. These are Tatar costumes, household items, items of clothing, labor tools, dishes, furniture, jewelry – bracelets, collar pendants, a sling, earrings and bracelets. Visitors will get acquainted with the traditional Tatar art of leather patterned mosaic, represented by the famous ichigas (boots made of colored leather), slippers with soft and hard soles, pillows and panels with floral ornaments. The subject-ethnographic range is complemented by the works of eminent Tatars from Russia and other countries, which appeared as a result of 15 international symposia on contemporary art. The paintings in all colors depict the rituals and customs of the Tatars, scenes from the folk epic, the sights of Tatarstan.

mincult.tatarstan.ru