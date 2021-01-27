The “Student of the Year” award ceremony was held

It was especially difficult to earn this title in 2020: firstly, additional competitive tests appeared, and secondly, the year itself was not easy. The organizers received 354 applications for participation in various nominations. And only a small part made it to the final. Our longtime acquaintance Damir Nurgaliev is among the participants. News more than once told about his social activities during the pandemic. For invaluable help in such a difficult year, Damir Nurgaliev received his award – the title of student of the year from the hands of the President of the Republic of Tatarstan.

Rustam Minnikhanov, President of the Republic of Tatarstan

– Studentship is a bright and interesting time. Today we envy you. You have everything ahead. The future of our country, our republic, our cities – it all depends on you. They manage to study and work, help others and participate in competitions. The most active students gathered in the Pyramid.Looking at how many smart and talented guys there are in the hall, we can say with confidence that the future of the republic is in worthy hands.

Bulat Shakiev, Damir Mukhametkhanov