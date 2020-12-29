The Tatar Book Publishing House held “Tasting of book novelties”

December 28, 2020

The Tatar Book Publishing House held a “Tasting of Book New Products” in the literary cafe of JSC “Tatmedia”. At the promotional event, head of the children’s editorial office Aisylu Galiyeva and the editor, poet Rifat Salah said that in 2020 they have published 13 printed books and also recorded five audiobooks intended for children.

The authors of the new editions are Robert Minnullin, Rustem Galiullin, Liana Amirkhanova, Alina Bikmullina and others.

Among the printed publications one can find literature for both teenagers (from 12 to 17 years old) and for children. The latter are distinguished by their interactivity, brightness of presentation, and illustrativeness.

“Every year we try to publish books for all ages. It should be noted that it is children’s literature that is in great demand. This is an indicator that the reading generation is growing up, ”said Venera Shamsutdinova, deputy editor-in-chief of the Tatar Book Publishing House.

Among the children’s books this year, there was a place for music notes and primer cards. The latter will go on sale very soon.

“The cards are in great demand. They are often asked about. We try to replenish our assortment every year. The cards have not yet gone on sale, we are waiting from day to day, they are literally being taken from under the machine, ”Shamsutdinova shared.

The publishing house also recorded eleven audiobooks in 2020, five of which are for children. The project is being implemented jointly with the artists of Tatarstan with support of the President of the Republic Rustam Minnikhanov. Today on the site you can listen to many literary works.

“In total, about 700 hours,” Shamsutdinova stressed.

She also said that this year a unique event took place for the publishing house: 40 audio editions of the project have already been presented on the largest Russian market of electronic and audio books “Liters”.

Lilya Shaikhutdinova

tatar-inform.ru