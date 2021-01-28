The Tatar community laid a wreath and flowers at the Piskarevskoye Memorial Cemetery

On the territory of the Piskarevskoye Memorial Cemetery, a solemn mourning ceremony of laying wreaths and flowers at the Motherland monument was held, dedicated to the 77th anniversary of the complete liberation of Leningrad from the Nazi blockade. The ceremony of laying wreaths and flowers at the graves of the fallen soldiers of the Leningrad Front and victims of the Great Patriotic War was attended by Permanent Mission of the Republic of Tatarstan in the city of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region, headed by Permanent Representative Renat Valiullin, the blockadors and the Tatar community of the region. After laying a wreath from the Republic of Tatarstan to the Motherland Monument, the delegation of Permanent Mission of the Republic laid flowers at the memorial plate erected by the Republic of Tatarstan at the Piskarevskoye cemetery in memory of the natives of Tatarstan who died in the battles for Leningrad during the Great Patriotic War. They honored the memory of the veterans and blockadors of Leningrad with a minute of silence. In 2001, the Alley of Memory was created in the complex, where a memorial plaque “The Republic of Tatarstan. Eternal memory to fellow countrymen – defenders of the besieged Leningrad “in memory of more than 18 thousand Tatars and Tatarstanians who gave their lives defending the city on the Neva. Veterans of the Great Patriotic War and residents of besieged Leningrad laid red carnations at the monument. Thousands of Petersburgers came to honor the memory of those killed during the war, observing the measures of epidemic safety. Residents and defenders of the city on the Neva did not allow themselves to be broken, withstood all the trials, once again confirming that the greatness of spirit, courage and dedication are stronger than bullets and shells. As a result, it is not power that always triumphs, but truth and justice. For residents of the northern capital, including the Tatar community of the city, it has already become a tradition to celebrate the day of partial (January 18, 1943) and complete (January 27, 1944) breakthrough of the blockade of Leningrad every year in January. Together with us, the 77th anniversary of the victorious completion of the Battle of Leningrad is celebrated by 69 thousand people who were awarded the medal “For Defense of Leningrad” or the badge “Resident of besieged Leningrad. Today, 80 blockade Tatars live in St. Petersburg, who remember all the horrors of war, hunger, cold and bombing, and what they experienced during the blockade and how they survived. Low bow to the veteran, for their great feat! Huge words of gratitude to the residents of the besieged city for preserving the historical truth about the tragic events that Leningrad experienced, for the memory of the unprecedented mass heroism and feat of Soviet people during the Great Patriotic War, which you pass on to your contemporaries. On January 27, 1944, an artillery salute was given for the first time in Leningrad, liberated from the blockade: 324 guns made 24 volleys. Salute to the hero city! Thousands of Leningraders watched him on the streets of the victorious city, hugged and congratulated each other. It was the only fireworks not held in Moscow during the war years.