The XI Forum of Muslim Youth has started in Kazan

January 21, 2021

Today, on the 7th day of the month of Jumada al-Akhir (January 20), the XI FMM (Forum of Muslim Youth) has started in Kazan, which brought together 120 young men and women from all over Russia. This winter forum is unique in that it is held at two sites – separately for youth and girls. The topic of the forum is “Spiritual diseases of the soul and heart”. The program for youth and girls is the same, but it will be taught by different mentors. For four days, the youth will be given lessons by the teacher of the Russia Islamic University (RIU) , the author of books and articles on aqida, the Hanafi fiqh Ahmad Hazrat Abu Yahya and the ustaz Zakaria Hazrat Timganov, and the girls – by abystay Maryam Zabirova. Forum participants will study “diseases of the soul and heart” (riya – window dressing in worship, haflat – carelessness, anger and envy) and learn how to “heal” them.

The FMM was attended by participants from Moscow, Kazan, Ufa, Penza, Perm, Ulyanovsk, Samara, Chelyabinsk region, the Republic of Mari El and all districts of Tatarstan. All of them are between 18 and 30 years old. In order to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection, the organizers have taken all precautions: a sufficient number of medical masks, antiseptics and other hygiene items were prepared for all participants.

If the girls spend the days of the forum in the Zarechye camp in Kazan, then the youth – in Bolgar.

Ruslan Nutfullin, 25, from Buinsk, came to this event for the third time. At the 2020 winter and summer forums, he especially liked the lessons with the mentors, the opportunity to ask them direct questions. He highly appreciated the level of organization of the Muslim youth forum, suggested adding more sports events to the program, and expressed a desire to see a football tournament in the future.

But 22-year-old Karim Khasanov from Nizhnekamsk takes part in the winter FMM for the first time. In his opinion, the topic of the forum reveals the most pressing issues of today.

A native of Kazan, 20-year-old Muhammad Adygamov, who is now studying at the Higher School of Economics in Moscow, is participating in the FMM for the first time. He learned about the forum from friends. He was especially interested in video lectures by Ustaz Abuyahya.

Participants of the forum will enjoy exciting lectures, quests, as well as teambuilding, which will help forum participants to become a united team. In addition to studying, 3 recreation areas have been prepared for young people: a cinema hall, a ski area, and those who wish will be able to communicate with mentors in the format of questions and answers. Traditionally, young people take part in entertaining contests for social networks.

Forum of Muslim Youth (FMM) allows young people not only to enlighten, but also to unite, meet, spiritually enrich and realize their own social startups. A number of projects initiated by the participants of the youth forum are being successfully implemented by the muftiat of the Republic of Tatarstan and muhtasibats in the regions. So, the most popular of them are: “School of One Day” for teaching namaz and the basics of Islam, “Lecture hall” for discussing the most acute problems of concern to the ummah, charity event “Give life to paper” to collect waste paper in favor of seriously ill children and others. Thus, the Forum of Muslim Youth can be safely called the generator of social projects of the DUM (Religious Board of Muslims) RT.

dumrt.ru