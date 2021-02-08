The zonal stages of the Festival of students of multinational Sunday schools have ended

tatruen
in News, 08.02.2021

 

In three cities of Tatarstan, the zonal stages of the festival of students of multinational Sunday schools and schools with an ethnocultural component of educational content in the nominations “Choreography”, “Vocal”, “Folk Art” took place.On February 2, the selection took place in Kazan at the House of Friendship of Peoples, on February 4, the zonal stage was held at the Center for Children and Youth Creativity of Almetyevsk. February 5 in Chelny gymnasium №2 named after M. Vakhitov’s   talents were demonstrated by the students of the Zakamsk zone. A total of 193 applications were accepted. 1,120 pupils  took part in the zonal stages of the festival.  The performances of the children were evaluated by a competent jury led by the People’s Artist of the TASSR, associate professor of the Kazan State Institute of Culture Rimma Ibragimova.

 

