Three subjects in Tatar to appear on online platforms for schoolchildren
January 26, 2021

 

January  25, 2021

This was announced by  head of the Department of National Education of the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Tatarstan Lilia Akhmetzyanova at a press conference dedicated to the month of the International Day of Native Languages ​​as part of the Year of Native Languages ​​and National Unity in 2021 in the Republic of Tatarstan.

According to her, the issue of creating a platform arose during the pandemic, and the ministry was considering two options – creating its own platform or introducing languages ​​into existing ones. Now we are working with the projects “YaKlass”, “Open School”, “Uchi.ru”, “SberKlass”. It is planned that before September 1, three subjects will appear on them – the native Tatar language, native Tatar literature and Tatar as the state language.

Radif Kashapov

realnoevremya.ru

 

