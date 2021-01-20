Trainees  of the dance sports club Sabir Mukhametzyanov and Elizaveta Sheremetyeva became champions

tatruen
January 19, 2021

 

Trainees  of the dance sports club “SKA” in Samara – Sabir Mukhametzyanov, paired with Elizaveta Sheremetyeva – became champions of the Samara region in the Junior-1 category.

 

On January 17 in the USC Gratsia, Samara, a tournament of the Championship and Championship of the Samara region in dance sports took place. The dance couple Mukhametzyanov Sabir and Sheremetyeva Liza, who received the right to participate free of charge in one category in the Championship and Championships of the Samara region, brilliantly won and gained  1st place. Sabir and Liza became champions of the Samara region in the Junior-1 category.

samtatnews.ru

 

 

