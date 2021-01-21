Vasil Shaikhraziev paid tribute to the memory of Dayan Murzin in Bashkortostan

Today, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars Vasil Shaikhraziev is on a working trip to the Republic of Bashkortostan, where a number of meetings with representatives of the Tatar community will take place.

In the first half of the day, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan visited the territory of the Southern Cemetery. Here is the grave of the legendary personality, who covered himself with immortal glory during the Great Patriotic War, Dayan Murzin.

Dayan Murzin was born on January 20, 1921 in the village of Starye Balykly, Belebeevsky district, Ufa region, now the village of the same name in the Bakalinsky district of the Republic of Bashkortostan. During the war years, Dayan Murzin’s detachment captured commander of the tank army, General Müller. Then a successful operation was carried out to capture General Vlasov. Murzin’s partisans derailed 40 enemy trains with military equipment, blew up 10 bridges, destroyed more than five thousand Nazis, seized an airfield with 16 combat aircraft.

Dayan Murzin is a national hero of Czechoslovakia, an honorary citizen of 15 cities in the Czech Republic and Slovakia. The central square of the Slovak city of Zlin and one of its streets are named after Major Murzin.

Dayan Murzin’s daughter also took part in the flower-laying ceremony. During the conversation, the question of perpetuating the memory of the hero was raised.

Ilyuza Abulkhanova