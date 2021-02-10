Vasil Shaikhraziev visited the Omsk Museum-Reserve “Starina Sibiskaya 

Today, as part of a working visit to the Omsk region, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars Vasil Shaikhraziev visited the Omsk State Historical and Cultural Museum-Reserve ” Starina Sibirskaya ( Old Siberia)”

This museum is located in the village of Bolsherechye, which is 200 km away. from the regional center of Omsk. The open-air museum attracts visitors with the possibility of direct acquaintance with the history and culture, architecture, crafts, archeology and nature of the Omsk land. The museum was established in 2014.

The Museum-Reserve includes: the Bolsherechensky Museum of Local Lore, the Art Gallery, the Architectural and Ethnographic Complex “Starina Sibirskaya” and the Archaeological and Natural Park “Batakovo”.