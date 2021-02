Vasil Shaikhraziev will visit the village of Ulenkul and the village of Bolsherechye in the Omsk region

Today, as part of a working trip to the Omsk region, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars V.G. Shaikhraziev will visit the village of Ulenkul and the village of Bolsherechye in the Omsk region.

A meeting with Head of the Bolsherechensky District, the grand opening of the “Siberian Tatar Manor” ethnic complex, visiting mosques and other events are also planned.