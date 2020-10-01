103-year-old WWII veteran Akhmet Rafikov was awarded the medal “100 years of the formation of the Tatar ASSR”

Today, in the House of Government of the Chelyabinsk Region, a meeting of the President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov with the activists of local Tatar public

organizations took place. The event was also attended by Governor of the Chelyabinsk

Region Alexei Teksler, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars Vasil Shaikhraziev and Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Congress of Tatars of the Chelyabinsk Region Lena Kolesnikova.

During the meeting, President of the Republic of Tatarstan presented the medal “100 years of the formation of the Tatar ASSR” to the poet, veteran of the Great Patriotic War and labor Akhmet Makhmutovich Rafikov.

In the 70s, while living in Chelyabinsk, Akhmet Rafikov became a member of the literary association after M. Jalil. His poems were published in many newspapers and magazines of the Chelyabinsk region, Bashkiria, Tatarstan, collections of poetry. Songs are composed and sung to his poems.

For his great contribution to the development of Tatar poetry, he was awarded the “Gold Medal” of the Russian Peace Foundation.