15 contestants went to the semifinal of the Moscow regional stage of the contest “Tatar kyzy 2020”

February 11, 2020

On February 8, at the concert hall of the Tatar Cultural Center of Moscow, a qualifying casting of the Moscow regional stage of the International Beauty and Talent Competition “Tatar kyzy 2020” (“Tatar Beauty 2020”) was held.

15 contestants will continue to participate in semifinals. The next meeting to prepare for the performance in the regional semi-finals of the competition will be held on February 15. The regional semi-final of the competition is scheduled for March 1, and the final will take place on April 18.

