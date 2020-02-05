Center of the Siberian-Tatar culture of Tobolsk held an action “Mother language”

February 05, 2020

On February 4, 2020, within the framework of the “Days of Tatar Culture in the Tyumen Region”, specialists from the Center for Siberian-Tatar Culture in Tobolsk held a campaign “Mother Tongue” at the Pearl of Siberia.

The organizers of the action checked the level of knowledge of the Tatar language among the population.

In order to preserve and promote the Tatar language, the specialists of the Central Statistical Commission distributed passers-by with reminders of frequently used phrases with the Russian-Tatar translation.