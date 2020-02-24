On Happy Defender of Fatherland Day!

February 22, 2020

Dear friends!

On behalf of the National Council of the World Tatars Congress and on my own behalf, I cordially congratulate you on Defender of the Fatherland Day!

February 23 is a holiday of courage, honor and valour. This year it is doubly important for our people: in 2020, the country celebrates the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War. Defenders of the Fatherland are our fearless warriors who fought for the Great Victory, the military, who served and is serving for the good of their country, our brave sons and daughters. And let the name of this holiday change in different parts of our history, its essence remains unchanged. It is a tribute to deep respect to all those who, through peaceful labor and military valor, achieve prosperity and stability in our state, so this holiday has become truly popular.

Dear friends, let the scourge of war never knock on the door of our country, may there always be a peaceful sky above our heads. I wish you good health, good luck and success for the good of our country!

Respectfully,

Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan,

Chairman of the National Council

World Congress of Tatars V.G. Shaykhraziev