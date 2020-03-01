Vasil Shaykhraziev visited the Kazan Pavilion in Sochi

March 01, 2020

Today, as part of a working visit to the Krasnodar Krai, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council of the World Tatars Congress, Vasil Shaykhraziev visited the cultural and ethnographic center «My Russia».

The center was opened on the eve of the Winter Olympic Games on February 5, 2014. It is located in the village of Estosadok at the Adler district of Sochi and is part of the Krasnopoliansky settlement district.

“The cultural and ethnographic center“ My Russia ”is a unique object that has no analogues in the world. On an area of ​​3 hectares, 11 thematic pavilions are located, representing various regions of Russia in miniature.

The territory of the park is completely pedestrian. Ethnographic center “My Russia” is divided into several sectors according to the geographical principle – from west to east: “Caucasus”, “Suzdal”, “Central Russia”, “Moscow”, “Krasnodar Territory”, “St. Petersburg”, “Russian North ”,“ Kazan ”,“ Ural ”,“ Siberia ”and“ Buryatia ”. Each building is stylized under the architecture of the corresponding region.

As part of the excursion program, Vasil Shaykhraziev familiarized himself with the Kazan pavilion and other sectors of the center. Issues on further improvement and support of the Tatar pavilion were discussed.

To date, the thematic pavilion “Kazan” is a miniature of the Kazan Kremlin with some architectural structures, here you can find the tower Syummbike, Preobrazhenskaya tower, etc.