20 future playwrights are trained in the laboratory “New Tatar Play”

06.08.2020

From August 1 to 15, 20 participants of the “New Tatar Play” laboratory undergo an intensive educational course on modern drama and the basics of writing a play, during which they receive valuable practical advice and theoretical knowledge.

The practical lecture block consists of group and individual author’s trainings by famous playwrights Olzhas Zhanaydarov and Yulia Tupikina. Tatar playwright Rkail Zaydulla talks about his experience in creating historical plays, dramatizations and plays on contemporary themes. Niyaz Iglamov reads a short course of lectures on structure and composition of drama, speaks about the types, genres and styles of modern drama.

From August 15 to November 1, the participants of the seminar, under the guidance of mentors, will write their plays. The help of teachers will consist in individual online consultations. As a result, participants will have to submit one play to the literary part of the Kamal State Academic Theater before November 1, 2020. In December, the best plays will be presented to the public in format of readings, and the best ones will be staged in Tatar theaters, including the Kamala theater as part of the Youth Tuesday project.

kamalteatr.ru