A ceremony was held in Chelyabinsk to mark the 114th birthday of the great Tatar poet Musa Jalil

February 15, 2020

Today in Chelyabinsk the Congress of Tatars held a ceremony dedicated to the 114th anniversary of the birth of the great Tatar poet, Hero of the Soviet Union Musa Jalil. The event was attended by a member of the Federation Council Margarita Pavlova, a representative of the Government of the Chelyabinsk region Dmitry Semenov, Minister of Social Relations Irina Butorina, the leadership of the regional branch of the Union of Writers of Russia, representatives of the Bashkir and Tatar Literature Library named after S. Babich.

The special status of the event taking place in the year of celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Victory and the 100th anniversary of the TASSR was emphasized by the host, deputy chairman of the Tatar Congress Irek Sabirov.

The guests welcomed the ceremony participants, reminding the audience of the importance of holding this event, which has a deep meaning for everyone. Winners and prize-winners of the Jalilov’s Readings contest read poetry in different languages.

The initiator of the ceremony, deputy of the Legislative Assembly, chairman of the Congress of Tatars of the Chelyabinsk region, Lena Kolesnikova, thanked all those present for the careful attitude to the memory of this outstanding man. After the final word, the participants in the event made a memorable photo.