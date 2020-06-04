A coeval of TASSR in Zelenodolsk district  a medal in honor of the centenary    awarded

June 04, 2020

Today, a resident of the village of Big Achasyry, Zelenodolsk district, Gaisha Ganieva, is celebrating 100 years.

The same age as the TASSR was born into a peasant family in which she was the sixth child. In the difficult years of World War II, Gaisha apa chopped trees in the Mari forests, worked as a foreman in her native village, and at night she knitted woolen socks and sent them to the front. Gaisha Ganieva was awarded state awards for her constant work. She worked all her life on the collective farm, raised four children.

Today, Gaisha Yarievna is an example for the villagers, they love and respect her, they come to her for advice.

Warm words to the hero of the day were also sent by head of Zelenodolsk district, Mikhail Afanasyev. “I wish you to feel great and to meet every day with a smile of gratitude, sincerity, hope and joy. I wish you health, peace, prosperity and the attention of loved ones, ”the congratulation says.

She received a commemorative medal in honor of the 100th anniversary of the TASSR, gifts, bouquets of flowers.

