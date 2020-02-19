A concert dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Tatar Autonomous Soviet Socialist Republic at the Saratov Region. held

A concert dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Tatar Autonomous Soviet Socialist Republic was held in the Saratov Region.

February 19, 2020

A concert dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Tatar ASSR was held in Altat. The concert, organized by the public organization RTNCA of the Saratov region and OMTO “Sarytau gathered a full house at the local recreation center.

Incendiary songs did not leave indifferent residents of Altata, as well as guests from Verkhazovka and Safarovka. In addition to the cultural program, awards from the Executive Committee of the World Congress of Tatars and the RTNCA of the Saratov Region were awarded with letters of appreciation and commemorative gifts, people contributing to the development of Tatar culture on Dergachev land

I would like to express special gratitude to the speakers: the soloist of the ensemble “Turgai” Salikhov Tagir Aby, Aminov Nail, Tuktarova Galiya, as well as employees of the Altatinskiy house of culture.

OMTO “Sarytau”