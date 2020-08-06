A cycle of programs about Tatar cuisine is launched in Tatarstan

05.08.2020

The Association of Restaurateurs and Hoteliers of Kazan and the Republic of Tatarstan, represented by Chairman of the Board Zufar Gayazov, begins a weekly cycle of programs dedicated to Tatar cuisine – the YouTube project “Breakfast at the Tatar Usadba” (Manor). Dishes from a wood-burning stove. ”

Famous personalities of Tatarstan will be invited to the culinary studio of the Tatar Usadba restaurant. They will prepare breakfasts. One of the attributes of these meetings will be the traditional Tatar oven – all dishes will be cooked in it.

The first program will air on August 6 at 9:00 am. On this day, the guest of the program will be Chairman of the State Committee for Tourism of the Republic of Tatarstan Sergey Ivanov.

rt-online.ru